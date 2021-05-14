Mr. Kyle David Russell, Sr., age 74, a resident of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born March 4, 1947 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late James Grant and Agnes Miracle Russell. In addition to his parents, David was preceded by is sister Ina Ruth Crigger and his brother James Vondale Russell.
David was an avid golfer and spent many a weekend on the golf course. He was also a computer enthusiast from the onset of the computer age, running computerized bulletin board services for fellow enthusiast before the Internet was the Internet. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons, Kenny and Hutch.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Farmer Russell, his son, Kyle David Jr. and Karen Russell, two grandsons, Kenny Canakis and Hutch Clary of Braselton, Georgia, brothers and sisters Clyde and Glenda Russell of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Deanie Farmer and her late husband Jerry of Huber Heights, Ohio, Doyle and Cindy Russell of Harrogate, Tennessee, Teresa and Robert Sanders of Harrogate, Tennessee, Chuck Russell of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 10, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Daniels officiating. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY.
Register Book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
