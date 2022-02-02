Bell County ran its district win streak to 20 and clinched the top seed in the upcoming 52nd District Tournament with a 74-50 win Tuesday at Harlan.
Harlan stayed close for a half as Bell struggled to hit from the outside, missing 15 of 17 from behind the 3-point line. Sophomore forward Gracie Joe Wilder, who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds, carried the Bell offense early with five baskets in the first half. Lauren McGeorge came off the bench to hit her last three shots of the second quarter to spark a 12-6 run that put the Lady Cats on top 32-26 at the break.
Bell heated up in the third quarter, opening with a 17-5 run to push the lead to 19. Mataya Ausmus had four baskets in the third quarter and Wilder added three as the Lady Cats led 57-38 going into the fourth period.
Ashtyn Myers and Ausmus added 13 and 12 points, respectively, as Bell improved to 16-7 overall and 5-0 in district action.Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Cats were Nadine Johnson with nine points, McGeorge with eight, Neveah Kerns with four, Haylee Mills with two and Mikayla Gambrel with one.
Freshman forward Kylie Noe had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the 8-12 Lady Dragons. Aymanni Wynn added nine points and 12 rebounds.
Harlan travels to Leslie County on Wednesday. Bell County will play host to Middlesboro on Friday in the first game of a girls/boys double-header.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.