The Harlan Lady Dragons simply had no answer for Bell County’s press during Tuesday 52nd District match-up. The Lady Cats forced 21 turnovers, many of which were turned into easy baskets on the way to a 77-45 win.
The Lady Cats jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the opening three minutes and hit 11 of their 15 shots in the first quarter as the lead grew to 28-13 after one period.
Ten more turnovers in the second period fueled the Bell offense as they stretched the lead to 46-19 at the half. The Lady Cats hit their first five 3-pointers and were 9-of-20 in the game.
“I thought our pressure early gave them some problems and we were able to get out in transition. That was one of the things we talked about before the game, trying to get those easy buckets.” Bell coach David Teague said. “When we do those things we get into a lot better flow of the game and I thought we did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”
Sophomore forward Gracie Jo Wilder scored 26 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots, to lead the Lady Cats. Nadine Johnson and Mataya Ausmus added 17 and 12 points, respectively, as Bell improved to 14-6 overall and 4-0 in district action.
Freshman forward Kylie Noe scored 19 points and freshman wing Aymanni Wynn added 11 as Harlan fell to 8-11.
Wilder hit all four of her shots in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the period to extend the lead to 60-24 and start a running clock. Wynn hit a pair of 3-pointers as Harlan cut the deficit to 67-36 going into the final period.
“That puts us at 4-0 in district play and that’s big. You always want to win those district games because they’re important for seeding,” Teague said. “So it was a good win for us. I was proud of our effort tonight and hopefully we can build off that and move forward.”
Bell County travels to South Laurel on Thursday and then will host Lynn Camp on Friday and Washburn, Tenn., on Saturday in the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase.
