By JAY COMPTON
GM / Editor
The North Laurel Lady Jaguars proved to be a little too much for the Bell County Lady Cats to handle in Tuesday’s showdown between 13th Region powers.
Bell County was a little off their normal shooting game and the Lady Jags took full advantage in pulling away in the second half for a 66-42 win.
“You’ve got to give North Laurel credit, they did a good job of getting after us defensively. They’re so athletic and they’re long in some spots and we allowed that to bother us some,” Lady Cat caoch David Teague said. “I think we also made a lot of mistakes where we just beat ourselves — missing some buckets right around the goal, missing some free throws and getting out of position a few times. If you do that against a good team they’re going to take advantage of things and make you pay for it.”
Sophomore center Talyah McQueen led Bell County (17-4) with 18 points in the game. Ashtyn Meyers and Mataya Ausmus added seven each while Nadine Johnson scored four, Abby Cornett three, Sara Kidwell two and Mikayla Gambrel one.
North (17-4) was led by Emily Sizemore with 16 points, Bella Sizemore added 14, Brooke Nichelson 13, Hailee Valentine 11, Chloe McKnight nine and Saige McClure three.
With wins over South Laurel, Corbin, Harlan County, Knox Central and Clay County, and an overtime loss at Whitley County the Lady Cats appear to be to top contender to knock off North Laurel in the 13th Region Tournament.
Teague said his team will have to play better than they did on Tuesday.
“Hopefully we can learn from this game tonight and try to get better going into the few games we’ve got left before we get into the district tournament,” he said. “North Laurel is obviously the clear favorite in my opinion, but if anybody can play with them in the 13th Region I hope that we are one of those teams. We’ll have to play better than what we did tonight.”
The Lady Cats have games scheduled at Williamsburg on Saturday and at home against Leslie County on Monday. They just added a game at Lincoln County on Friday, March 12.
The District Tournament starts on March 15 at Harlan.
North plays at Corbin on Friday and at Pulaski County on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.