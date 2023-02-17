The top seed Bell County Lady Cats start their quest for a fourth straight 52nd District title on Monday as they take on host Middlesboro in the 6 p.m. semifinal of the district tournament. Bell County (20-8, 6-0 in district games) swept the Lady Jackets (4-21, 0-6) during the regular season, 62-26 at home and 57-14 on the road.
Lady Cat Head Coach David Teague:
“We’ve been up and down over the last few ballgames, but I feel like here lately we’ve had some good practices and we’ve still got two games left in the regular season to focus on the things we need to be a little better at. The District Tournament is coming up quick and that’s what you work for, practice and play for all season long. You get to that point and you want to be playing well at that time of the year. I think our kids will be ready to go and focused in. It will be here quick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.