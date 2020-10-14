The Lady Jacket Soccer team is back in the District Championship game for the third straight year after topping Harlan County 1-0 on penalty kicks in Monday’s semifinal.
The game went scoreless through two 40 minute periods of regular time and two five minute overtime periods. It was not until Madison Irvin booted a left foot streamer past the Harlan County keeper into the lower left corner of the goal for the only point of the game.
Victory was secured thanks to outstanding defensive play by the Lady Jackets the entire game and the outstanding play by keeper Jordyn Ferguson. Ferguson recorded her fifth shutout in 11 games this season to go along with 106 saves.
Middlesboro will play Knox Central tonight. Central defeated Bell County to advance and square off against the Lady Jackets in the District finals.
The Lady Jackets will be seeking their third District Championship in a row under the direction of head coach Quinton Mason. MHS split a pair of matches against Knox Central during the regular season.
