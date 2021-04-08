Freshman Makenzie Miller struck out 10 and gave up just one run on two hits over five innings in Tuesday’s 11-1 win over Williamsburg in the 13th Regin All ‘A’ Tournament. Miller also provided a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Junior Jamarah Young and senior Virginia Marcum had three hits each to lead the Lady Jacket offense.
