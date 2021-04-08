Freshman Makenzie Miller struck out 10 and gave up just one run on two hits over five innings in Tuesday’s 11-1 win over Williamsburg in the 13th Regin All ‘A’ Tournament. Miller also provided a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Junior Jamarah Young and senior Virginia Marcum had three hits each to lead the Lady Jacket offense.

Tags

Recommended for you