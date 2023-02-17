Middlesboro (4-21, 0-6 in district play) will be hosting top seed Bell County (20-8, 6-0) in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament Monday evening. The Lady Jackets lost 62-26 to the Lady Cats on Jan. 27 and 57-14 at home on Feb 3.
Lady Jacket Head Coach Sally Adams:
“I’m really proud of our girls — we’re starting 8th graders, Keevie Betts is a sophomore and my oldest player is a senior but she hasn’t played in about two year. So we’re really young but just seeing them progress from the start of the year and just having the courage to shoot the basketball and penetrate, I’m really proud of them.
“Bell County is a solid team. But I feel like if my girls get some grit about them and play hard then we can kind of keep up with them. In the future we are definitely going to be tough to handle.”
