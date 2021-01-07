The Middlesboro Lady Jackets opened the season on Tuesday with a 51-32 win at Lynn Camp.
It was a balanced scoring effort for MHS. Eighth-grade guard Keevi Betts led the way with 13 points while junior forward Kailey Owens and senior guard Gracie Gent added 10 each. Freshman forward Anna Myers finished with six points, Mallor James and Kirsten Keith scored four each, while Kamryn Keith and Aieza Ahmad both added two points.
Lyn Camp was led by Allison Crumpler and Braylen Smith with eight points each.
The Lady Jackets took control early as they opened up a 16-0 lead after one quarter and never really looked back. Betts hit two 3s during that opening run with Myers scoring four points, Gent hitting three free throws and Owens making a basket.
Middlesboro led 27-12 at the half. Lynn Camp got as close as nine points late in the third quarter, but the Lady Jackets were back up 32-22 going into the fourth. The Lady Jackets did enough at the free throw line to maintain that lead and pulled away late behind a pair of transition baskets from Betts for the 19-point win.
Middlesboro (1-0) plays at Knox Central on Friday at 6 p.m. and at Jenkins on Saturday at 1 p.m.
