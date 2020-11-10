Middlesboro’s Macy Bruce (left) was selected to the 13th Region All Tournament team because of her overall outstanding play in the tournament Jordyn Ferguson (right) was selected to the 13th Region All Tournament team after she posted a career high 30 saves in their 1st round match against Corbin.
Lady Jackets place two on All-13th Region Soccer Tournament Team
