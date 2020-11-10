Middlesboro’s Macy  Bruce (left) was selected to the 13th Region All Tournament team because of her overall outstanding play in the tournament Jordyn Ferguson (right) was selected to the 13th Region All Tournament team after she posted a career high 30 saves in their 1st round match against Corbin.

