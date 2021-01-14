Senior guard Whitney Caldwell led four Lady Lions in double figures in Monday’s 70-47 win over Williamsburg in the opening round of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic.
Caldwell finished with 21 points, Summer Partin hit three 3-pointers and scored 13, Abby Jackson added 12 and Raigan King 11.
“We’ve got some real athletes out there and we’ve got some coming off the bench, too,” PHS coach Jamie Mills said. “Abby Jackson has been a huge asset to us with her speed. You can’t make them that fast and you can’t make them tall — she’s got a motor on her.”
The Lady Lions broke open a tight game in the first quarter as Virginia Hall ran down a loose ball and popped in a basket and Partin knocked down a 3-pointer. Pineville led 17-9 after one quarter.
They went on to outscored Williamsborg (2-1) 13-2 in the second period to pretty well put the game away.
The Lady Jackets threatened to climb back into the game in the third quarter, but Partin hit one 3 and then Ava Arnett came off the bench to drain another and Pineville went on to the 23-point win.
“We made some mistakes, but we expected them. I told them this was our first game and I chose this to be our opener instead of playing games before this because I didn’t want us to get sick and knock ourselves out,” Mills added. “If we’re going to get knocked out, I want it to be because someone beat us, not because of COVID.
“I knew we’d be a little sloppy but we still played hard and they played really good in spots and we played through our mistakes. I’m proud of them all and they did well.”
Williamsburg was led by Mikkah Siler’s 23 points. Sabrina Lewis added nine and Kaylee Graham seven.
Pineville (1-0) will host Middlesboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship game will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Williamsburg.
