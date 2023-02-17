The host Pineville Lady Mountain Lions (19-7, 2-1 in district play) will open the girls 51st District Tournament against Lynn Camp (6-22, 1-2) in the 7:30 p.m. game on Monday. The Lady Lions downed the Lady Wildcats 64-33 on the road during the regular season.
Pineville Head Coach Elgie Green:
“It’s good that it’s at our place. Lynn Camp is a team that we beat farily easily and we were able to play everybody that game. I don’t think we had a running clock in that game but it was a situation where we didn’t have to play our starters all the way. I feel good about that first game but this is basketball, you can’t overlook a team. We can’t go in thinking we’re going to win and try to cruise. We’ve got to go in focused and ready to play. Knox is going to play Barbourville so hopefully it will be us and Knox in the finals. I think being at home in front of our home crowd after we showed we could compete with them at Knox gives us a really good chance of winning that game. I’m just looking forward to us playing the games.”
