The Pineville Lady Lions dropped an exciting 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 decision to Knox Central in Tuesday’s 51st District Championship match.The Lady Lions led in each set duing the match but just weren’t quite able to close out the Lady Panthers. Pineville (11-12) and Knox will both advance to next week’s 13th Region Tournament at Jackson County.
“We’re excited to go play and hopefully make some noise,” Lady Lion coach Samantha North said. “This is a team of fighters. I think every game that we won this season we were down at some point. The first time we played Knox we were down 21-12 and came back and won that set and ended up sweeping. We played the catch-up game all year and this game it came back to bite us. (But) I am so proud of how our girls have played. They have grown so much every season. It looks like a program instead of just a team and that’s what we’re working toward. I’m incredibly proud of how they’re growing as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.