The 13th Region All ‘A’ Champion Pineville Lady Lions will be making just their second ever trip to the State All ‘A’ Tournament, which starts on Monday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. Not satisfied with just making it to the state tourney, the Lady Lions are looking to win some games and have a draw that could make it possible to reach the semifinals.
Pineville (8-1) will take on Whitefield Academy (8-2) from the Louisville area Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the first round.
“I feel real good about it. We got a good first round draw and it’s a game we can win. We’ll be really nervous about playing in that arena, but the other team will be too. We’ve mainly just got to handle the pressure and get to the spots. We know what to run, it’s just a matter of executing it,” PHS coach Jamie Mills said.
Whitefield Academy averages 44.0 points per game while shooting 32.3 percent from the field and making just 52.7 percent of their free throws.
The Lady Wildcats are led by freshman Allison Spieker who averages 17.0 points per game. Freshman Sara Ritter averages 11, freshman Riley Simpson averages 6.1 and eighth grader Noel Smith scores 5.2 points and grabs 12.0 rebounds per game.
“They’re very young and small, but they get after you with a 1-2-1-1 and they’ll trap you at midcourt. Then they’ll play a 2-3 zone, they change it up constantly but they trap a lot, they’ll come out and guard you on the wings and try to keep you away from the rim,” Mills said. “They’re 8-2, but they’ve played a lot of other private schools and it’s hard to get a feel for just how good they are.”
Pineville averages 60.6 points per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and making 70.4 percent of their free throws.
Senior Whitney Caldwell leads the Lady Lions by averaging 18.8 points per game. Senior Raigan King scores 15.1 points and grabs 9.0 rebounds per game. Senior Summer Partin averages 7.8 points, senior Virginia Hall 6.2 and sophomore Abby Jackson 5.2.
“We’ll need our seniors to step up and play like seniors and play at our pace. We’ve seen a lot teams that try to trap — Clinton County gave us a hard time and they beat us because we didn’t get to the right spots fast enough,” said Mills. “We broke that film down and showed them what could have happened if we got to where we should be instead of ball-watching and then reacting.”
The Lady Lions are built to handle pressing defenses as Caldwell is an excellent ball-handler and if Jackson finds an opening she can use her speed to take the ball all the way to the basket. Partin has improved her dribbling as much as anyone and Hall is not shy about putting her head down and driving. Ava Arnett and Halle Jones give Pineville some solid options off the bench that can use their length to pass out of traps.
“We’re trying to figure out our personnel and who we want with the ball after we get over half-court,” Mills said. “We obviously want Whitney getting the ball, but do you want her making that first pass or do you want someone else getting the ball to her?”
In the half-court, Whitefield doesn’t have anyone who can match up with King in the post.
“Raigan needs to have a big game, she needs to be a physical presence and be getting in position every trip, “ said Mills. “We’ve got to have her down there and we’ve got to be able to get ball in to her. That changes their defense if we get the ball to her and she can score some easy buckets. That will start opening it up for everybody.”
If the Lady Lions advance they’ll take on the winner of Owsley County and Hancock County on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
“They’re both up and down trapping teams like we’ve already seen. So again, it would be just a matter of taking care of our business. In our bracket the teams look like they’re pretty even,” Mills said. “If you can win that first one, the next one will be a doozy and then it gets real tough from there, but that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
If they reach the semifinals, Pineville would face Shelby Valley, Newport Central Catholic, Crittenden County or Berea on Friday at 3 p.m. The Championship game will be Saturday at 10 a.m.
