The Pineville Lady Lions have been on quite a roll over the past few weeks. Tuesday’s 68-22 win at Middlesboro gives them nine win in their last ten games, with their only loss coming at Knox Central on Jan. 24.
The Lady Lions left no doubt on Monday as their full court press gave the Lady Jackets fits from the opening tip. Pineville led 32-8 after one quarter and had the game in hand by halftime with a 44-11 lead. They went on to win by 46.
Junior guard Nadine Johnson led Pineville with 22 points. Sophomore Ava Arnett added 21 and senior guard Abby Jackson finished with 10. The Lady Lions also got seven points from Kamryn Biliter, six from Rachel Howard and two from Baleight Bargo-Vaughn.
“We’re starting to hit our stride. Nadine is still playing well, she’s played well all year; now Ava Arnett is coming into her own,” PHS coach Elgie Green said. “Kamryn Biliter and Rachel Howard are finding their fit. Then Abby Jackson is our defensive whiz kid and she’s starting to find her stride on offense.”
Middlesboro was led by sophomore guard Keevie Betts with 13 points. Millie Roberts scored three, Halaya Brown and Aieza Ahmad scored two each while Addyson Larew and Lily Partin scored one each.
“We’ve been playing really well,” Green said. “In that Knox Central game we played really well in the first half and should have went into halftime tied or down two, but we missed a layup and it gave them a chance to go down and hit a last second 3 to go up five at halftime.
“We’re playing extremely hard. Our kids starting to figure out our defense and our rotations. Offensively, we’re very unselfish and they don’t care who scores.”
Pineville (19-6) plays at Danville Christian on Saturday and at Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions are the number two seed for the 51st District Tournament and they’ll host Lynn Camp in the first round on Monday, Feb. 20.
“Right now I’m really happy with where we’re at and where we’re headed,” Green said. “Saturday we go to Danville Christian, they’re one of the better teams in the 12th Region and they’ll be really tough to beat over there but I’m hoping we can go there and compete and have a chance to win.”
Middlesboro (3-20) was scheduled to play at J. Frank White Academy on Wednesday and at Harlan County on Friday before hosting the Wellspring Guardians on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
