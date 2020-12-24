Lenora Napier Miller, 87, of Middlesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Middlesboro ARH. She was born in Pineville on September 4, 1933 a daughter of the late Alec and Kitty Napier. She had been a beautician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Miller; and her brothers and sisters, Sam, Robert, Cliff, Mason, Daisy and Bertha.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Danny and Linda Gambrell, Barbara and Ralph Hamilton and Wanda and Craig Ward; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Eric Jordan and Pastor Mitchell Partin. Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville with family and friends as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Miller Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
