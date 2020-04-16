Leonard Bradley Thompson, Jr. passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and would proudly profess his faith in Christ. Leonard worked for 47 years in the coal mines until his health forced him into retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ada (Burgin) Thompson and Leonard Bradley Thompson, Sr. and infant sister CloAnn Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Rosemary (Haynes) Thompson, daughters; Hope Wilson and husband Mark, Heather Martinez and husband Danny, Khristy Thompson and husband Chris Schooler, grandchildren; Zachary Wilson, Hayley Wilson and Elijah Wilson, special grandchildren who he raised as his children; Hannah Creech and Joe Creech, brother; Jesse Thompson and wife Teresa, sisters; Tommie Marlow and husband Lawrence, Rada Thompson, Edie Elliott and husband Larry and Tammy Thompson. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be conducted in Speedwell, TN.
The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Thompson Family.
