LeRoy Lambdin, age 90 of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, KY. He was born on January 27, 1930, the son of the late William Siler Lambdin and Ossie Partin Lambdin.
He was a Purple Heart recipient and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church and he was also a Ham radio enthusiast, his call letters were KF4GXQ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two wives, Cleo McCreary and Lois Idol Dalton; two brothers, Homer Lee Lambdin and Chester Lee Lambdin; and his baby sister, Loretta Lambdin.
He is survived by the following members of his family:
Children, Kathleen (Mike) Gosneigh of Evans, GA, Sharon (Kurt) Parks of House Springs, MO, and Mike (Rita) Dalton of Middlesboro, KY
Grandchildren, Justin (Brittany) Hanson, Jordan Hanson, Stephanie (Zac) Wheat, Macklin (Abby) Parks, and Heather (Craig) Callen
Great-grandchildren, Kyah, Annabelle, Harper, Liam, Maxton, Gavin, and Cade
And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will received friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral Services followed at 1:00 p.m. with Mr. Mike Welch presiding.
Graveside service followed the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.
All mandated Covid-19 regulations, including masks and social distancing, observed.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
