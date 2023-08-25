To the Editor:
Alcohol is now prevalent in Middlesboro. People who know me know I think this is great. However, I’ve become aware of an injustice concerning alcohol sales being committed by the City Council and Mayor. As a former Council member, I am puzzled by this.
State law allows fraternal organizations to sell alcohol to their members, if allowed by local ordinance. I have learned that in March, members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks went before the Council and Mayor and respectfully asked to be permitted to sell alcohol to their members. This request has fallen on deaf ears.
The city has numerous situations that involve alcohol sales. I am 100% for all of it. I am for alcohol in restaurants, at city functions, package stores, AND the Elks.
The Elks are a private organization, requesting permission to sell alcohol to their members only. The refusal to allow this is an injustice not only to their members but to the community. The Elks have been in Middlesboro for over 100 years. They are not some fly by night club that’s just popped up in order to get a license. The Elks, since their beginning, in today’s dollars, have probably donated well over a million dollars to the community. This is probably more than all other fraternal organizations that exist, or have existed in the past in Middlesboro, combined. Even though they are struggling financially they still managed to donate over $10,000 locally this past year. Most of the money they donate comes from grants from their Grand Lodge. They donate every other spare dollar they can scrape up to the community. They could do much more if they had more income that alcohol sales to their members would generate.
Currently, with the Elks struggling and a refusal for an alcohol sales permit, it not only hurts their lodge but in the long run what they can do for our community. I’ve heard from people who know that the Elks are in danger of going bankrupt. If this happens, many other organizations will miss their donations. For instance, the Elks donated $4,500 to the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter last year and about the same the year before. This money will be missed, and everyone can thank the city council and mayor for helping to drive the final nails in the Elks coffin.
An election is coming soon and what we need are people to come forward to run for council who will support the Elks and everything they do for the community.
— Patsy Sullivan,
Middlesboro, KY
