A new mural has been completed at the Levitt Park in downtown Middlesboro. Local artist Jamie Claire Corum finished painting the mural on Dec. 22. It adds a splash of color and pizazz to the seating area in front of the Levitt AMP stage used for the Summer Concert Series.
