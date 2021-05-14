People often say, “I don’t know why I sit there for hours when the news is all bad.” Quite often recently, it certainly has been: millions dying in India and Brazil from COVID, Chinese jets and war ships in the Pacific, mass shootings, demonstrations and riots. There are two kinds of bad news: natural events like wild fires, tornadoes, pandemics, and floods where people get in the way. The pain, suffering, and damage destruction are real, but are not caused by some evil being, unless you believe that some kind of higher power causes suffering. Jesus says, “The rain falls on the just and the unjust”. The water doesn’t care a bit who gets flooded or drowned.
The other kind of bad news is the harm that humans intentionally do to each other like war, rape, lying, domestic violence, name calling, cheating… These things are evil, they do not “just happen”.
If you don’t like a steady diet of bad news, turn off the TV, take a break, take a walk, read, play with your kids, help a neighbor. Personally, besides taking long walks, I do Crossword puzzles. I escape into the fascinating world of words and their many meanings. I thought I was safe from the bad news, however in the April 22 Crossword in the Courier Journal, I found out differently. The clue for 45 across was “more evil”. The answer was six letters ending in “er”. I was unprepared for the answer. It was “darker”. Since evil is something humans do to each other, then darker is a human characteristic. The connection between the two says, “the darker your color, the more evil you are.” That is totally untrue, but it is the view of may people. I thought I had escaped into an innocent word game and ended up with the bad news of racism.
Some of our Kentucky political leaders were upset when President Biden said that racism was endemic and pervasive in America. Endemic means that something is so common we no longer see it, and if we don’t see it, it doesn’t exist.
When I was a kid. We were fed on a steady diet of cheap cowboy movies. Sometimes even two on Saturday. We always knew who the good guys were. They wore white hats. The bad, the evil, ones wore black. None of those movies set out to teach racism, but the connecting of evil with darkness reinforced the teaching in my little boy’s head.
I do have a dog in this fight. Of my 16 grandchildren, two of them, on their mother’s side, had a grandfather, who came to America by boat, the same as most of the rest of our ancestors did. The boat he came on was a slave ship from Africa. What am I going to tell them? That, “I love you both dearly and as much as the others, but since your color is darker, you are more evil than they are.” It hurts me to even think those thoughts, much less write those words.
