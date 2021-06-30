Linda G. Roderick, 72 of Van Buren Twp, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Saline Evangelical Home in Saline, Michigan.
She was born August 19, 1947 in Middlesboro, Kentucky the daughter of Robert and Pansy (Mayes) Stines. Linda retired from General Motors Hydra-matic Plant.
She is survived by son Dennis W. Collins: grandson Wade Michael Collins; three siblings: Alma (Larry) Daniels, Keith (Sonna) Brockette, and Raymund Brockette; nieces and nephews: Tanya (Tony) Lombardom, Jaclyn (Rainier) Billas, Trudy Brockette, and Angela (Vernon) Garrett; along with great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky with Rev. Tim G. Long officiating. Burial will follow in Sharps Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. till time of service at 12:00 noon.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
