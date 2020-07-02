Linda Kay York, 69, of Pineville, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. She was born in Pineville on April 23, 1951, a daughter of the late Robert and Anita (Swafford) Bishop Jr. Linda was a homemaker and affectionately known as “Mamaw” and “Old Woman”, she was well loved by the brothers and sisters of the York family.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Larry York; her children, Kimberly (Gary) Shawen, Wanda (Michael) Smith, Larry Paul (Kelly) York, and Michael George (Genesia) York; grandchildren, Dustin, Alexander, Charles, Joseph, Hannah, Lindsey, Ashton, Lakyn, and Trenton; great-grandchildren, Arianna and Blaykleigh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ron Howard. Burial will follow at the Hickory Flats Cemetery in Dorton Branch. Pallbearers will be Alexander Shawen, Charles Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Hannah Shawen, Lindsey Simpson, and Ashton York. Honorary Pallbearers will be Willie June McCaskill and William Simpson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the York Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com
