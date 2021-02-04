The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets and Pineville Mountian Lions put on a classic Monday night. Both teams gave it their all and taded the lead numerous times in the game. In the end Pineville held for a 61-59 win in overtime.
Pineville jumped out to an early lead, but the Jackets rallied to tie the game at 15 by the end of the first quarter.
Middlesboro then pulled ahead late in the period and a 3 at the buzzer by Trey King sent the Jackets into the lockerroom up 31-26.
Pineville battled back to take the lead in the third quarter, but from about the midway point of the period on it was a back-and-forth game.
Sean Phipps scored with 1:36 remaining in regulation to put the Lions up 51-50.
Jay Tyler West answered with a basket inside for Middlesboro. Keean Fuson’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds to go put Pineville back on top 54-52. Ethan Barton’s runner in the lane tied things up with 25 seconds to go.
Both teams had chances to take the lead but the game went into overtime tied at 54.
The Lions struck first in the extra frame on a layup by Sawyer Thompson. After forcing a turnover, Pineville added to that lead on a bucket by Phipps to make it 58-54.
That was still the score when Barton knockd down a 3-pointer with 1:117 to play to cut the lead to one.
Pineville ran the clock down before Ty Clark found an opening and drove in for a layup that made it 60-57 with 38 seconds remaining.
Barton was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to go. He made the first, missed the second and then made the third leaving the score 60-59.
Phipps was fouled with 2.7 seconds to go. He hit the first free throw and missed the seconds and the Jackets weren’t able to get a shot off before time expired.
Phipps led Pineville with 21 points, Fuson finished with 14, Eli Thompson scored 11, Sawyer Thompson 10 and Clark five.
For Middlesboro, Eric Helton led the way with 15 points, Bryson Barnard scored 14, Jay Tyler West 12 and Barton 11. King finished with four, Trey Kyle two and Cayden Grigsby one.
Middlesboro (2-8) was scheduled to host Harlan on Wednesday and Bell County on Friday.
Pineville (4-4) is scheduled to host Lynn Camp on Thursday, visit Burgin Saturday, and host Buckhorn on Monday.
