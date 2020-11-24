The Pineville Mountain Lions had to dig deep Friday night to pull out a 21-14 win over Harlan in the first round of the playoffs.
“It means a whole lot for me and this community and these kids,” Pineville coach Randy Frazier said. “For them to win it here on senior night and move on, it’s a great accomplishment for them. That’s why I’m here, this is one of the best communities around and they support the Mountain Lions and I’m just tickled for them.”
Junior Atavius Flanary ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and the Mountain Lion defense kept the Dragons out of the end zone as PHS rallied after trailing 14-7 at the half.
The Lions dealt with several injuries throughout the game, including losing senior quarterback Reese Capps to an ankle injury early in the second quarter.
“All of our kids played hard and a lot of our kids sacrificed what they normally do for the betterment of the team,” Frazier said. “As a coach, when you can get kids to sacrifice being the hero and getting out there and blocking and tackling that’s what makes you feel good.”
Both defense held early on before the Lions took over at their own 19 late in the first quarter. Capps hooked up with Braiden Lingar for a 27-yard pass play out near midfield. Two plays later, Capps broke free for a 38-yard run down inside the 10 and a facemask penalty moved the ball to the 4. Landon King ran for two yards and then Trevor Kidd bulled his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. Luke Naylor’s kick put the Lions up 7-0 with 1:34 to play in the quarter.
Capps sat out the next few series getting his arm examined on the sidelines.
Harlan drove down inside the Pineville 10, but a Richard Beverly sack and an incomplete pass forced a turnover on downs.
After an exchange of possessions, a Dragon punt pinned the Lions back at their own 10. Freshman quarterback Clay Teague was sacked and fumbled near the goal line and Harlan’s Jonathan Lewis recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The conversion try failed so the score was 7-6 Pineville with 6:13 to go in the half.
Capps returned to the game as a running back, but was carried off after getting his ankle rolled up and didn’t return to the game. Another exchange of possessions left the Lions pinned back at their own 2. Teague faked a hand-off and rolled out to his right, but was corralled in the end zone by Jeremiah Mills for a safety. That put Harlan up 8-7 with 1:55 on the second quarter clock.
The Dragons took advantage of a short field after the free kick.
Cade Middleton completed passes to Ethan Clem and Mills with Mills going for a 32-yard gain down to the two. On 4th and goal, Middleton hooked up with Evan Browning for an 8-yard touchdown. Pineville blocked the extra point and the score was 14-7 Harlan at halftime.
Pineville opened the third quarter by forcing a turnover on downs at their own 21. They flipped the field position when Teague pump-faked and hit Luke Akers behind the Dragon defense for a 63-yard gain down to the Harlan 15.
The Lions lost a fumble, but the defense forced a quick three and out. Beverly partially blocked the punt and Flanary scooped up the bouncing ball and returned it to the 9. Noah Caldwell ran for two yards and a penalty on the play moved the ball to the four. Flanary scored from there, powering his way up the middle. The conversion try came up short so Harlan still led 14-13 with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Pineville got the ball back and went on a 13-play, 52-yard drive. Teague passed to Kidd for 18 yards and a first down and Flanary carried the ball 10 straight times and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown with 7:24 to play. He added the conversion to put the Lions up 21-14.
“Coach Chappell drew up three plays at halftime and we ran those three plays and a pass play the whole second half,” Frazier said. “We told them if we’re going to win, we’re going to win up front and they had to move them off the football. It was three yards and a cloud of dust and that’s exactly what we did.”
Pineville’s defense held from there. They forced one punt and Flanary came up with an interception when Middleton was hit by Beverly and Timmy Gambrel as he released a pass.
“When we can put pressure on the quarterback with three guys and drop we’re in good shape. I think our man coverage was good and we put pressure on them,” Frazier said. “We played goal line defense the majority of the second half. We put our DBs in their face and we came after the quarterback. We got a lot of pressures and made him move and throw off his back foot, I felt like we did a great job with it.”
The Dragons had one last shot when they took over after a punt at their own 36 with under a minute to play. Middleton passed to Darius Akal for 27 yards and Jaylen Ward for 20. On 4th and 4 from the 16, Middleton’s pass to the end zone was knocked away by Lingar with six seconds to play and the Lions held one.
“We knew that they were throwing it deep because they had to without much time. We put an extra safety in our dime package and just told them to get to the end zone before they did. Boog did a good job of finding that ball and knocking it down. He’s a good DB,” Frazier said.
“Our kids did what they had to do to win and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Harlan ends the season with a record of 4-3. Pineville (5-2) advances to play at Williamsburg (4-2) for the District Championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
