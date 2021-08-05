Pineville coach Jason Chappell on his Lions progress so far:
“I’m very, very pleased with where we are right now, it’s all part of the process. Like I told our kids: every day is another part of it. It doesn’t start with the first scrimmage, it doesn’t start with the first games, every single practice is important and every thing we do is important so we’re just trying to get them to buy in to what we have to do. I think we’ve got 33 kids on the roster and couple more that I think will be back with us this week. We’re one of the smallest football-playing schools in the area and our numbers are about as good as anybody in the area. We’ve had great attendance, great accountability and they’re taking care of the things we need them to take care of so I’m pleased with where they are.”
The Lions had good showings during their 7-on-7 scrimmages against Knox Central, Whitley Couty and South Laurel. “We got better during each one of those outings,” Chappell added.
Now working in pads, the Lions are set to scrimmage at Hazard Friday night at 6:30 p.m. They host Knox Central on Thursday, Aug. 12 for their other scrimmage.
“That’s two quality opponents in our scirmmages. Everything we’ve done we’ve tried to go against bigger schools and traditionally strong programs. I think we’re a good program, too, and I want to test our kids early and know where we are before we get into our season,” Chappel said.
