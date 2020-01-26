The Pineville Mountain Lions found themselves on the wrong end of a buzzer-beater on Friday as they dropped a 65-63 decision to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Blake Staininger had a big night in the post for Pigeon Forge, scoring 32 points to lead the Tigers. It was Staininger who caught a lob pass near the right block and got the winning shot to go down as the clocked ticked under one second.
It was a disappointing loss for the Lions and coach Brad Levy.
“This game was a letdown for me actually,” Levy said. “We played well enough to win, but again, we didn’t deserve to. It was a total system failure and that starts with me.”
It was a strong start for the Lions as Dalton Mason hit a pair of technical free throws before the game started. Two baskets by Sean Phipps and a two and 3 by Clay Goodin put Pineville up 11-4 in the early going.
Mason would reel off seven straight points to give the Lions their biggest lead at 18-6 with 3:21 to go in the first quarter and it was 21-13 after one.
Staininger would scored seven points in the second quarter and a steal and layup by Keegan Rayfield brought the Tigers withing 24-22 nearing the midway point.
Mason stopped the bleeding with a 3 and a little later Eli Thompson scored off a steal by Ian Middleton to cap a 7-0 Pineville run, but by halftime the lead was down to 33-30.
Neither team would lead by more than three points in the second half and the teams traded the lead 11 times.
A steal and a layup by Austin Fuson put the Lions up 53-52 with 6:31 to play and a 3 from Mason put Pineville on top again, 58-56with 4:50 on the clock.
The Lions took the lead for the final time with 3:12 to play. A block by Baker lead to run out with Fuson finding Goodin driving in for a layup and a 60-59 lead.
The game was tied at 61 before Staininger hit two free throws at the 1:19 mark. Pineville answered as Phipps hit a 10-foot jumper in the lane to tie it at 63 with 43 seconds to go.
Pigeon Forge held for a final shot. It appeared a guard was taking a 3-pointer that drew the defense out, but it was a lob pass to Staininger inside who got off the 3-foot jumper uncontested for the winner.
“Obviously that was a tough break right there at the end. But it’s funny how when you play hard and with intensity the ball seems to bounce your way a litte more,” Levy said. “They played harder than we did and they deserved to win.”
Mason led the Lions with 22 points while Goodin finished with 12 and Keann Fuson and Phipps scored eight each with Phipps adding seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
“We’ve got some mentally tough kids, they just didn’t always play like it tonight,” Levy added. “Dalton Mason played a really good floor game and hit a bunch of shots. I think it helped him to get see the ball go through the net twice before the game really started. He was due. I was proud of him.”
Pineville (4-4) was set to play at Mercer County on Monday. Following Christmas Break they visit Jackson County on Jan. 3 and Harlan on Jan. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.