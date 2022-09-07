The Pineville Mountain Lions faced their first tough test of the season on Friday and they passed with flying colors. PHS hosted the Paris Greyhounds in a meeting of undefeated teams looking to prove they belong in the discussion with the top handful of teams in Class 1A.
The Lions rolled up 444 rushing yards and Sawyer Thompson threw three touchdown passes as Pineville cruised to a 50-19 victory.
“I felt like we came out ready to play ball. We set the tone early and played great on both sides of the football,” PHS coach Allen Harris said. “The defense played excellent and our offense played really well, our offensive line did an outstanding job. I’m very proud of the kids overall.”
It started out looking it might be a long night for the Lions as Darian Bell took a pitch and went 27 yards on the first play from scrimmage and Brandon Cruz followed with an 18-yard run for a first down at Pineville’s 14. The Mountain Lion defensive front took over from there. Evan Biliter threw a Paris back for a loss of five, Dylan Abner followed by getting into the backfield to stop another back for a loss of seven. Biliter then flushed quarterback Kaden Fredrick into the waiting arms of Evan Turner for a sack. On fourth down, Biliter got to Fredrick himself for a loss of seven and the Lions took over at their own 39.
“I knew their speed could be a problem for us. Our game plan going in was two things — number one, we needed to keep them within the numbers, number two we need to score early and often,” Harris said. “It took a us a few plays to figure it out, but once we figured out how to keep them between the numbers we were able to stop them. Then we started keeping possession of the football and scoring.”
The teams traded punts after picking up one first down each and Landon King got the Pineville offense rolling with a 44-yard run down to the Paris 23. Thompson completed a swing pass to Timmy Hall for six yards and escaped the pocket on 4th and four for an 8-yard run and a first down at the 9. King followed with a 9-yard touchdown run spinning his way through three defenders at the goal line to give Lions a 6-0 lead with 2:24 to play in the first quarter.
Paris drove down to the Pineville 5-yard line where they faced a 2nd and 1. Runs were stopped for no gain by Jonathan Beverly and Abner, then Jacob Montgomery got to Fredrick in the backfield for an 8-yard loss and the Lions took over at the 13.
Landon Robbins had a pair of 10-yard runs and King ran once for 13 yards and took a pass for a 22-yard gain as the Lions advanced into Greyhound territory. On 4th and 4, Thompson faked a handoff and found Robbins coming open over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 12-0.
Robbins then recovered a loose ball on the following kick and Pineville was back in business. Thompson ran for 19 yards on a quarterback draw and two plays later hooked up with King for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Hall ran in the conversion to extend the lead to 20-0 with 5:40 to go in the first half.
Paris answered with a six-play 48-yard drive capped by Bell’s 9-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-7.
Robbins found a crease in the Hound defense and outran the secondary for a 63-yard touchdown on the Lions next play from scrimmage and Thompson passed to Nas Wilson for the conversion and Pineville’s lead was 28-7 at halftime.
Paris came up with an interception to start the third quarter and Fredrick passed to Marcus Garr for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 28-13.
The Lions gambled on a 4th and 3 play and Thompson was stopped short at the Pineville 32.
The Lion defense came through as Luke Akers broke up a deep ball, a holding penalty pushed the Hounds back and a run was stopped after a short gain. Biliter knocked down a third and long pass at the line of scrimmage and Paris had to punt.
Pineville quickly drove 80 yards to take control of the game. King picked up 47 yards on a pass and later capped the drive with a 38-yard touchdown run. Akers caught Thompson’s conversion pass to make the score 36-13 with 4:07 to go in the third quarter.
“I thought they were starting to give up there late in the second quarter. Then they came out in the third quarter and got some momentum. I went for it on fourth and three and we didn’t get it but our defense stepped up again and played excellent and saved me on that one,” Harris said. “The momentum shifted a few times but most of that worked in our favor, penalties really hurt them and we took advantage of that.”
After forcing a punt, Pineville’s next drive extended into the fourth quarter. Thompson found Biliter on a fade in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown and Biliter added the extra point to make it 43-13 with 7:30 to play.
Elijah Webb scored on a 3-yard run with 5:02 remaining to make the score 43-19.
Robbins scored on a 17-yard run with 45 seconds left to set the final at 50-19.
King ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and caught three passes for 107 yards and another score. Robbins added 197 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushes and caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Thompson completed 6 of 14 passes for 172 yards and three TDs and ran for 39 yards on six attempts.
“The Landons — King and Robbins — are our two featured backs. Tim is back there also and he does a great job at fullback, he gets the nasty job of blocking most of the time but he does a great job when we call his number,” Harris said. “It’s a three-headed monster back there and it’s just hard to stop that tandem and even the guys that back them up, Nas Wilson and Trevor Short are hard to stop, too. It’s a great situation for us and it works to our advantage in the backfield.”
Senior Evan Turner led the PHS defense with 12 total tackles. Trevor Short added six tackles while Biliter had two sacks and Abner and Montgomery each had two tackles for losses.
“Evan Turner is kind of a sleeper for us. This off-season I promised that if he worked hard and gave it everything he had and was coachable he would get to play. I never dreamed he would start on the defensive side — I actually thought he would start on offense,” Harris said. “But he wound up starting at linebacker and he’s killing it right now. You couldn’t ask for any better from a kid so we’re really proud of him for that and we’re looking forward to what he does in the future. He’s showed us he can play so now we expect it every week.”
Pineville (3-0) hosts McCreary Central on Friday while Paris (2-1) will host Ludlow.
