Innovative Approaches to Literacy at Pineville and the City of Pineville have partnered to have a Little Free Libraries across our community for children and adults to have books to enjoy. The project allows residents to take a book and/or leave one as well for others to enjoy. Locations are across from the school playground, Wallsend Playground, Newtown Park and one coming to the city park beside Bell Theater. Pictured is Pastor Paul Anglin, member of Community Literacy Board, councilman Scott Jeffery, Shannon Elliott IAL Community Coordinator and Mayor Scott Madon.
