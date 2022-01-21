The folk singers put this song together and missed large parts of it. Here is the rest of the story. I was a Forty-niner, but not the football kind. I went to California in 1849 to seek my fortune in gold. The rough and tumble miners had little room for faint hearts with all the drinking, fighting, and gold fever. The men had to have food and in one of the few quiet side streets in the wild town, next to the rushing river, lived a miner and his two daughters. They raised chickens and ducks for meat and eggs and sold fresh baked sourdough bread. I met the older one, Clementine, on my third day in town.
The gods of love looked upon us. Cupid shot his little arrows. We fell madly in love. I couldn’t keep quiet and when I told the others at the rooming house, they said, “Clementine, the duck lady? You’ve only been here for three days and you’re crazy already. She’s as plain as an old oak tree and she wears those big wooden shoes. Quack, quack, quack… Her sister’s a lot cuter.” I didn’t care what they said. I was in love with my darlin’ Clementine.
She had a daily routine. Every morning at nine she took the ducks down the wet, rocky trail to a protected eddy in the rushing river. Pickled herring formed a major part of the miner’s diet. The tins came in narrow wooden boxes. Clementine’s size 9 feet fit perfectly when the tops were off. She laced rawhide across the top and had the latest designer sandals.
I watched her one wet morning as she clumped and clambered down the path. Heavy rain had fallen over night and the roiling water lapped at her heels. She enjoyed the challenge. Quick as a cat, she would jump from rock to rock. I never could figure out how she could be so sure-footed with those boxes on her feet. My darling Clementine looked like a ballet dancer. She slipped once and my heart stopped. She recovered, smiled, and made it look like part of the dance.
Her wet skirt and petticoats dragged her off balance and at the next slippery rock she slipped and plunged into the raging torrent. I ran along the bank after her, but alas, I was no swimmer, neither was she. In one last gasp I heard her say, “I love you” and she went under. I never saw her again. My darlin’ Clementine, lost and gone forever. I was dreadful sorry. Oh, how I missed her.
With an empty heart I trudged back to tell her Dad. In her honor, I found a long stick and herded the ducks and ducklings back up to their pen. Her Father had gone to work, but I found little sister in the kitchen. My tears interrupted the telling of my sad tale. Sister came close and patted my shoulder. I don’t remember what happened next. Lights flashed, thunder roared in my ears. I soared in the clouds. I could conquer the world! “When I kissed her little sister, I forgot my Clementine.”
