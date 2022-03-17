Ralph W Parsons Sr. is a local, born and raised in Hulen, Kentucky, in the Blackmont area. At the age of 17, he went to Pineville and joined the Army to serve his country.
After Basic training, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines to serve in the Battle Of Leyte Gulf in WWII. He was a Military Police Officer in charge of a Secret Service Unit for two years. After serving two years, he was brought back to Cincinnati, Ohio. He was married to his wife, Shirley Wilson Parsons now deceased (2007), for 60 years.
Mr. Parsons has worked many jobs during his 95 years for Fisher Body, a Machine Shop, and Foreman at a large Apple orchard called ‘Dwinell Brothers’ located in The State of Washington, also has for the state garage and finally retired after 15 1/2 years at Middlesboro Coca Cola. He is a minister and has Pastored and Evangelized several churches throughout the years. His faith has been with the Pentecostal Church of God.
On a personal note, Mr. Parsons remembers being in Cincinnati, Ohio when he was in his early 20’s and going to a little church that was having service and went in and sat in the back. He said it seemed as if the Preacher was preaching straight to him and remembers him saying “why die in your sins” , he said he got up and made way to the alter gave his heart and soul to Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and has served Him ever since.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.