The City of Pineville lost a community pillar on Sunday as local attorney J.C. Helton passed away at the age of 93.
The son of the late James Skidmore Helton and Frances Kinningham Helton, J.C. graduated from Pineville High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before attending the University of Kentucky. He completed his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate in 1950 and practiced law in Pineville for the next 70 years.
His favorite client was Asher Land and Mineral, for whom he served as council during his entire time in practice. J.C. was an instrument rated pilot and an avid golfer. He loved the annual Pineville community trips to Pawley’s Island.
He served the City of Pineville and Bell County in many capacities. He was a deputy sheriff in 1950. He was an active member of the Jaycees for many years and a Clear Creek Bible College Trustee. He served on the Board of Directors for First Federal Savings and Loan and as a member of the Red Bird Mission School Board as well as the Pineville School Board. He served on the Bell County 4-H Council for twenty years.
For many years, he was the Director of the Pineville Community Hospital Board. In 1958, he was named Co-Chairman of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Pineville and directed the choir for ten years.
