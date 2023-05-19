You can support your local Princess Candidates: representing Bell County High School, Ms. Blair Riley Browning; representing Middlesboro High School, Ms. Madison Elise Bruce; and representing Pineville High School, Ms. Jaslyn Marie Rutherford as they participate in the 92nd Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, May 25th - 28th.
Join us for the crowning of the 2023 KMLF Princess at the princess coronation held Friday, May 26th at 8:30 p.m. in the Pineville High School Gymnasium, located on Laurel Street in Pineville, KY.
In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival around the Pineville courthouse square.
The KMLF weekend kicks off Thursday evening, May 25th at the Pineville High School Gymnasium and will feature, country music star Kameron Marlowe. Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowing of the 2023 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m. by Governor Beshear.
More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.