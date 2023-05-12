We moved to Bell County from Letcher County on the famous weekend of The Flood of 77. We came to Chenoa and bought the Ray Harm farm there. Chenoa was a ways from Pineville, almost to the other continent of South America at Frakes. My wife opened her Family Practice Medical Clinic in Jellico – a twenty mile commute along unpaved Mud Creek. I tended the farm and family – ten Saanen milk goats and eight children.
As soon as the land dried out from the flood waters, we started a big garden. Our goal has been to grow as much of our own food as possible, to go from seed to table locally. A “big” garden might be any size. For us it meant things like 40-50 tomato plants, and black Hopi field corn for grinding our own meal. We have since added apple and pear trees, blueberries and raspberries, chestnut and pecan trees. An abundance of black walnuts already grew here. Canning and preserving the bounty of the earth is our way of life.
As happens in normal family life, my free farm hands grew up and left the nest. I cut back on the livestock and the garden. With all the children gone and my wife at work and often on call, the place felt like a monastery. Things picked back up again when my youngest son came back to live here. He came with a wife and two children. Eventually he took a page from his Daddy’s book and got dairy goats. He has added geese, pigs, chickens, and herding dogs. A horse wanders around to keep the grass cut. Now, I am the hired hand and work for him. A few years ago, his in-laws came to live here also, so we now have three families living here. It’s back to big garden.
Our goal of living off the land had a major disruption over a small item. We can and preserve most of our production. We use and re-use canning jars and their screw tops. We have to buy the flat lid part every year. Last year we could not find any to buy. It is a weak link in our process of going from seed to table. Most lids seem to come from China (Where else?)
Our goal of food independence should not depend on a far off country. We need a more local source. Last year Kroger told me their shelves were empty because of “supply chain issues”. I had my own food chain issues of tomatoes rotting on the vine because I could not can them. We need a jar lid factory in Eastern Kentucky for at least five reasons: To protect our local food supply; to promote local food production; to lessen dependence on foreign suppliers; to diversify our economy; to make us a part of “Kentucky Proud”. I am going to ask Hal Rogers for help. Won’t you join me?
