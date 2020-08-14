Students in Bell Co. will get to further their education thanks to scholarships provided to them through Mission of Hope.
Since 1996, the Mission of Hope has ministered to the people of various counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.
80% of the region’s residents no longer have jobs in the coal mining industry and other industries, including Bell County.
Last Tuesday, Jim Montgomery, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee with Mission of Hope made deliveries to the special students selected to receive the 2020 Mission of Hope scholarship.
“We’ve got a scholarship program and I’m pleased and fortunate to be Chairman of the Scholarship Committee,” Montgomery said. “It’s all donations and we’ve got a golf tournament that raises money every year.”
Mission of Hope serves 30 schools through their donations and golf tournament by providing Back to School ‘HOPE’ in a Backpack back to school deliveries and also a special Christmas delivery to each of the 30 schools.
“Those 30 elementary schools feed into 13 high schools,” explained Montgomery. “So, each year we send them a letter saying send us three applications for scholarships and they’ll send three so that gives us a total of 39 students and we go through those and pick one winner per school which is very very difficult.”
Joshua Prater received a scholarship from Bell County and Amber Blanton and Billy Fields received scholarships from Harlan County.
“To be honest, I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Amber Blanton from Harlan County said. “I wrote it in one day.”
Blanton explained that she had been sick the week the scholarship essays were written.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to write the best one yet and I’m going to get it’, and then I did end up getting it,” she said excitedly. “I needed a scholarship and it just means that I get to go to school and live out my dream of being a vet, it’s going to help me a lot.”
Blanton plans to go to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. where she will go to veterinarian school. She said that she hopes to one day open her own business so she can help more animals.
“I’ve always loved animals,” she said. “We have a lot of animals at my house and I was going in between being a vet or going into actual medicine but I wanted to help animals more.”
She said that she worked at a humane society where she volunteered and it solidified her decision to become a veterinarian.
“I love people but animals are just so cute,” she exclaimed. “So, I had to go with animals.”
Billy Fields, also of Harlan County, said that receiving the scholarship relieved a financial burden off of him and his family.
“I come from a low income family and when I was choosing a college, I was really trying to see if I could go debt free,” Fields said. “It’s made it to where it’s possible, so it’s lifted a huge burden. Now, I’ll go debt free and actually be able to enjoy it after I get there.”
Fields is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
“I’m wanting to go back to my hometown of Harlan County and work in nursing,” he explained. “I’m really thinking about going back and getting my masters and becoming a nurse practitioner. I feel like I owe a lot to Harlan because they’ve always been there for me.”
Sandy Montgomery presented the third scholarship earlier that morning to Joshua Prater from Bell County who attended Yellow Creek prior to Bell County High School. Mission of Hope adopted Yellow Creek into the charity event 20 years ago.
“We were looking at schools that needed help,” Montgomery explained. “We visited Yellow Creek earlier and presented a scholarship to a student there and this is only three today of 13 and right now we’ve got over 58 scholarships.”
The deliveries are one of the many changes that Mission of Hope has had to adapt to due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Each year, a Scholars Dinner is held, which is a special night of celebrating the new scholars and fellowship with the ongoing scholars and mentors, but due to social distancing guidelines, the dinner was cancelled this year.
At the dinner, the new scholars are presented with their scholarship, a laptop, a printer, a backpack, and goodies from Mission of Hope. Executive Director, Emmette Thompson, was determined to make sure that the 2020 Scholars did not miss out and have what they needed to start their college career the right way, which led to the deliveries to the students.
“Many of the people we assist are caught in poverty and with the help of donations, the golf tournament we are able to give hope to college students,” Montgomery said. “From a laptop to a Bible, it is a moment that can change a student’s future forever.”
To find out more about Mission of Hope and how they help the families of Rural Appalachia, you can visit their website at missionofhope.org. or find them on Facebook at Mission of Hope Knox.
