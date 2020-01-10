The Lone Jack School Center faculty, staff, and community would like to take the opportunity to show their appreciation to Locus Church of Middlesboro, Ky. for the generous sponsorship of supporting our students during the Christmas season. You have been a great blessing to our school and students.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- First Newborn of 2020 Arrives at Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Bell Board hears report on school safety
- Burglar held at gunpoint until deputies arrive
- Loud ‘boom’ leads to Arjay man’s arrest
- Mary E. LaMotte Slusher, 96
- Ruby Jean Messer Dozier, 79
- Pineville 7th & 8th graders win 13th Region All ‘A’ Tournament
- Gilliam resigns as Bell County Superintendent
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.