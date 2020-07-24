Lois Mildred Godsey, 76, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Louisiana, on January 9, 1944 and was the daughter of the late, Fred and Laura Hembree Godsey. Lois was a Crew Leader at Mead Coated Board Company, a paper mill in Cottonton Alabama, and a member of Teamsters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Uyless Godsey, and her sister, Mary Hurst.
Survivors include her daughters, Elaine Schoenling and husband, Jim, and Sandra Davis; grandchildren, Barry Gilmer and wife, Kiki, Alexia Croley and Tim Brant, and April Wiseman and husband, Brandon; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Godsey and wife, Darlene; sisters, Lula Belle Scales and husband, Paul, and Clara Carnes and husband, Mack; long-time friend, Mike Wilcox; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Fox Cemetery in Greasy Creek. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Godsey, Tim Brant, Brandon Wiseman, Jim Schoenling, and Mike Wilcox.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to be serving the Godsey family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.