The Lone Jack High School Alumni Reunion has been rescheduled from July 17, 2020 to October 17, 2020 at Bell County High School at 4:00 with the dinner at 5:00.
More information will be mailed later. Call 606-337-7677 if needed, We will be celebrating Edith Lester Asher’s 75th High school reunion and Bob Wilson’s 70th. Local families please contact your out of state families!
For more information contact Sharon Parrott at 337-7677
