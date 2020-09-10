Latest News
- Fiscal Court keeps tax rates same as last year
- Governor appoints new Commonwealth's Attorney for Bell County
- Airport reopens after runway rehabilitation
- Lone Jack School Center holds drive-thru open house
- Faye Johnson Brock, 76
- Vernon L. Collett, Jr., 65
- Flat Lick woman found passed out with a child in car arrested along with 2 men
- Keto Baked Chicken and Riced Cauliflower
Most Popular
Articles
- MPD arrests two on trafficking charges after traffic stop
- Middlesboro woman arrested after being on the run
- Jackets hit the practice field
- Louisville man arrested by MPD for trafficking also served indictment warrant for drugs and a gun
- Man arrested after shooting father during fight
- Blondell retires as Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Pineville lawyers up
- Bobcats look to make up for lost time
- 2020 Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival cancelled
- Drive-thru open house at BCHS
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.