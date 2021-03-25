Long’s Pic Pac in Pineville has made some modern changes to their checkouts that will offer more convenience to their customers.
Two traditional checkout lanes have been removed and replaced with four “Fast Lanes.” The Fast Lanes allow customers to avoid the long lines if they’re in a hurry while still getting assistance from the Fast Lane attendant if they need it.
“These lanes will get our customers in and out quickly while maintaining the customer service they are used to from Long’s with our friendly Fast Lane attendant, our Cashiers on the conventional lanes and our customer service desk staff,” owner Mike Long said.
There are still three face-to-face cashiers plus the service desk for customers who prefer the traditional shopping experience. In addition, all of the checkouts have been upgraded to new NCR software.
Long stressed that the change is all about adding customer convenience.
“We refer to our Fast lanes as assisted check-outs as they are supervised by at least one staff member, often assisting customers process transactions, correcting prices, or otherwise providing Customer service,” he said. “Our Fast Lanes will except most forms of payment, including cash, however WIC participants will need to use our conventional cashier lanes.”
