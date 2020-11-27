Mike Long, Owner-Manger of Longs Pic Pac in Pineville and also representing Pineville Kiwanis, presents officer Brandon Hollingsworth with contributions toward this year’s Shop with a Cop for area children.
featured
Long’s Pic Pac & Pineville Kiwanis support Shop with a Cop
