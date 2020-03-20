Long's Pic-Pac in Pineville has posted new store hours. Starting March 21, the store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store has also added special shopping hours for seniors, expecting mothers and others who are considered high risk for serious illness. The store will be open exclusively to those shoppers on Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
"We kindly ask that customers respect this measure and plan their shopping trips accordingly," owner Mike Long said.
