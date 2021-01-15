The local sports community and the city of Middlesboro lost a dear friend on Saturday when Walt Overbay passed away at the age of 82.
The Little League field in Middlesboro is named for Overbay, who served as a coach there for 45 years.
“With the passing of Walt Overbay we’ve lost not only a good friend and neighbor, but a person that positively contributed to the city of Middlesboro,” Mayor Rick Nelson said. “His work with young people through the Little League program has had a positive impact on many lives in the area.”
Overbay was born in Middlesboro in 1938 and grew up in a coal mining camp on Hignite holler.
Later, he started working at Marshal Montgomery’s grocery store and he went on to take over the store in 1973. He ran it until 2013 and became famous locally for his bologna sandwiches and fried bologna biscuits.
As his obituary reads: He served his community with compassion, taking care of the needs of those that lived around him. He loved being around people and helping them anyway he could. The atmosphere in the store was always full of laughter and conversations about baseball and Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. Everyone’s favorite memory is his famous boloney sandwiches.
He was just as famous for his work with the Middlesboro Little League. He started coaching his son’s team in the 1970s and coaching baseball was his only hobby. He passed his love of the game on to hundreds and hundreds of children over the years. The baseball community honored him by naming the Little League Field, The Walt Overbay Field.
“He was a man who dedicated his life to Middlesboro Little League and the youth in our area for many many years,” State Rep. Adam Bowling posted on Facebook. “Whether you played for him or not, he’d do anything he could to help any and every kid in our area. The world wouldn’t have the problems it has if there were more Walt Overbay’s.”
