Early Friday morning August 21, 2020 at 3:26 Middlesboro Officer Nick Capps made a traffic stop on an individual he knew to have a suspended operator’s license.
The vehicle, driven by 32 year old Willie G. Flanary of Louisville, was travelling south on south 31st street when the officer stopped the 2001 black Chevrolet van.
Officer Capps states in the citation that he could smell an overwhelming odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Flanary was asked to exit the vehicle and he stated that there was Marijuana inside the van under the front seat. During a search, the officer located a black magnetic box containing three baggies with approximately 32 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, a baggie of a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana, and a rock-like substance believed to be Heroin.
Willie G. Flanary was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with operating on a suspended license, trafficking in controlled substance - 1st degree, 2nd offense greater than two grams - (Methamphetamine), possession of Marijuana, and possession of controlled substance - 1st degree, 1st offense - (Heroin).
He was also served a two-count indictment warrant from February 11, 2020 for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun when he was found in possession of a SCCY 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The second count states that during that same time Flanary was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance - 1st degree, 2nd offense greater than two grams - (Methamphetamine). He is being held without bond.
