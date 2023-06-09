Years ago, when I first started Domestic Violence counseling I was told, “Welcome to the world of DV where the bizarre is normal”. How true it turned out to be! Here is the story of a “normal” client and you can judge for yourself.
He said, “Her name is Doll. I’m afraid of her most of the time. I feel like I’m walking on egg shells. I never can please her. I know I’m not the best partner in the world, so maybe some of it is my fault, but I’ll never hit a woman.
She’s just like her Mom. She’ll scream at me and yell. She’ll humiliate me in front of our daughter, and out in church. I missed my family’s annual Memorial Day picnic at my folk’s house. I was too embarrassed by my black eye and bruises on my face. There would be too many questions.
I got a promotion at work and it surprised her. She tells me I’m not good enough to do well in anything. She only had interest in my pay raise. She planned to re-decorate the living room. She said the sofa was over two years old and the color was outdated. I had hoped to finally get a good cordless drill and saw.
She blames me for everything. It’s always my fault. I know when the blame is coming when she starts out, ‘If only you…’ If only you would get a real job, we could go to Myrtle Beach. We went one year and she kept me in the Condo. She would fly into a jealous rage if I even looked at other women in bikinis. It was just like being at home. I watched TV.
My phone is hardly ‘mine’. She checks it all the time. She always has to know who calls me and who I call. My sister got a new phone and number. When she called to give it to me, Doll heard a woman’s voice. She grabbed the phone from me and screamed obscenities at the caller. My sister hung up. Doll knew who it was, but wants to separate me completely from them. Doll is all I need.
Once I finally got tired and weary of living with this controlling Drama Queen and left her. Within an hour she called me with a stream of loving lies, ‘I love you dearly. It won’t happen again. I’m sorry I get so upset. I love you. Please come back. Our daughter needs her Daddy.’ I went back and things were nice for a week, before she went back to her normal. My friends and family tell me there must be something wrong with me. They ask, ‘Why did you go back? Why do you stay with her? Leave her!’
The second time, when I told her I was leaving, she said, ‘If you do, I’ll burn down your Mamaw’s house’. I stayed. I tried to leave one more time and she changed the game, ‘If you do, I’ll kill myself and it will be your fault’. I stayed.”
That was the end of the man’s story. He said, “Well Jim, what should I do?”
I said, “There’s only one thing. Get out of your toxic relationship now.”
He said, “I can’t. I love Doll dearly”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.