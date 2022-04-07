After over 40 years of dedicated service with Community Trust Bank, Nancy Loveday officially retired last week.
The bank hosted a reception in her honor on Thursday at their Middlesboro East Office.
“I came here June 15, 1981 so I’ve been here 40 years and nine months,” Loveday said. “I worked my first year and a half in bookkeeping in the proof department. Then worked as a teller at the East Branch, then the West Branch.”
She also spent time at the Village Square location, so the only local Community Trust branch she hasn’t worked at is Pineville.
“At the midpoint of my career I became a CSR, working on the deposit side with new accounts,” Loveday said. “So I take care of any kind of maintenance or disputes on the deposit side.”
Loveday said she didn’t set out to work in banking. After getting married she needed a job and Marcum Brogan helped her to get started at Community Trust and the rest is history.
“I love banking. I have loved my career here at Community Trust Bank. More than anything, I’m going to miss my co-workers because they are my family and I’m going to miss my customers because they are the best and I love taking care of them,” she said. “That’s one thing that’s going to be tough stepping away from — seeing my customers.”
Community Trust is the largest Kentucky-owned bank and Loveday said it was a “wonderful” company to work for.
She’s looking forward to spending more time with her kids and grandkids and helping out her family members that own Green Hills Funeral Home by working some in their office.
