Last Saturday I had my bridal shower. It was truly beautiful, and I cannot thank my family enough for all their hard work. My Aunt Shannon had the idea of having all the guests write down a recipe to add to my collection. I thought this was a great. Not only do I get to make the food that the people who love me have shared, but I get to have handwritten recipes to pass down to my children someday. I think that it is very special that they will get to see the writing of their past aunts, grandmothers, cousins and friends for many years to come.
This week, I am going to share one of the recipes with you all. It is simple and delicious. My cousin, Sidney, shared it with me, so shout out to her for adding a new favorite to my list!
Low-Carb Eggroll in a Bowl
Ingredients: 1 pound ground sausage, 1 bag coleslaw mix, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 green onion.
Instructions: Cook crumbled sausage over medium high heat in a large skillet.
When sausage is cooked through, add coleslaw mix, ginger, garlic powder and soy sauce. Cook just until softened.
Remove from heat. Top with a dash more soy sauce and green onions. If you want you can simply eat as is, serve with cauliflower rice, or with jasmine rice as a easy weeknight meal. Enjoy!
