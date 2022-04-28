Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Bell County on Monday to present checks to the City of Pineville and the City of Middlesboro for infrastructure improvements funded through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program, the Department for Local Government’s Community Development Block Grant Program and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Transportation Alternatives Program – along with discretionary funding for road resurfacing from KYTC.
A total of four awards were announced in Bell County totaling over $1 million.
The City of Pineville received $478,000 for the addition of an emergency generator for auxiliary power at the Pineville Water Treatment Plant, the Wallsend Sewage Lift Station and the Ball Field Flood Pump Station.
Mayor Scott Madon said this money would be transferred to the help the city complete its ongoing downtown project and that city would reapply for funding for the generator.
The City of Middlesboro received $307,300 for the first phase of upgrades to its waste water treatment plant, which was constructed in 1985; and $170,752 to replace the bar screen at the Main Sewage Lift Station, which directly feeds the waste water treatment plant.
Bell County received $75,433 in KYTC funding to resurface portions of Happy Hollow Road and Sherwood Road.
Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson thanked Judge Executive Albey Brock for sharing half of his check wit the two cities. He said this added about $100,000 to their total.
“It’s always a proud moment when we’re getting grant funds from Frankfort,” Brock said. “It was a collaborative effort between both cities and the county and we’re very thankful for the lieutenant governor coming down to present the checks.”
He added that another round of funding is expected for the county in July that will be “considerably bigger than the one we had today.”
Coleman also announced $1.8 million in funding for Harlan County for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, fire safety upgrades and sidewalk replacements.
“As a rural Kentuckian, I know that it’s difficult for smaller counties and cities to fund major upgrades on their own, no matter how important they are,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “That’s why it’s our job in state government to help close the gaps and make sure these projects get across the finish line, and I’m proud to help do that today in Bell and Harlan counties.”
State Rep. Adam Bowling was also on hand for the presentations.
“It is no secret that clean drinking water is vital for any community, which is why this funding for water and sewer infrastructure improvements is essential. An investment for infrastructure is an investment for our future, and I look forward to seeing the good that this announcement brings,” he said “I am grateful for the legislature’s and Governor’s commitment to these projects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.