MAYOR SCOTT MADON & JACOB ROAN of PINEVILLE were among 87 city officials from across the state who the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized this year for Achievement in City Governance. Award recipients will be acknowledged during KLC’s Virtual Conference & Expo taking place September 21-25, 2020.
The City Officials Training Center is a voluntary education program administered by the Kentucky League of Cities. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and by submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training. The four levels of achievement include:
• Level I – Achievement in City Governance;
• Level II – Excellence in City Governance;
• Level III – Master of City Governance; and
• Certified Municipal Officer, the highest designation.
“The COTC program provides a variety of training that better equips our city leaders across the state to serve their local communities. With this achievement and the amount of training it represents, citizens are the real winners because our communities are reaping the benefits of better informed leaders,” said J.D. Chaney, KLC Executive Director/CEO. “This is an impressive feat and a testament to the dedication of these city officials.”
The Level I – Achievement in City Governance award requires the city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
