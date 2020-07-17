Mae Ivinia Miracle Rich, age 88 a lifelong resident of Pineville, KY, passed away, Monday July 13, 2020. Mae was born November 26, 1931 in Page, KY to the late Abraham and Hattie Mae Honskins Miracle. Mae had worked at Pineville Community Hospital for 14 years, many years at dry cleaners and cleaned houses. Mae loved to sew and crochet dollies, work in the yard with her flowers and watch the Golden Girls. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist church and was Sunday school secretary for many years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Eugene Rich; sons Fred Leo Rich, Ellis Wayne Rich and Bruce Rich; brother Rosevelt Miracle Jr.
Survivors include her daughter Bobbie Jean Rich (Leroy) sisters Betty Crawford, Magaline Brady and Elizabeth Irwin; grandchildren Jamie Johnson (Jennifer) Bruce Edward Rich and Ellis Rich; 5 great-grandchildren; special friends Edna Rutherford, dear, dear friends Ronnie and Louise Brock, whom were like children to Mae. She loved everyone.
Funeral services will be Saturday July 18, 2020 at 2PM at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Tingle; burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery, Flatlick, KY, with Bethlehem Baptist Church as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends after 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home until the funeral hour at 2PM. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rich family and ask that you keep them in your prayers. Guestbook at www.brooksdurhamfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.